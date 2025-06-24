Russian soldier beating two of his comrades tied to pole with stick: "Here they are, two f#ggots! You shouldn’t have left your positions!". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing a Russian soldier beating two of his accomplices tied to a pole with a stick.

According to Censor.NET, judging by the video, the people tied up are the occupiers' refuseniks who allegedly fled their positions.

"Education and training of servicemen-refuseniks for assault in the Russian Armed Forces. After such methods, Russian soldiers are more afraid of their commanders than of Ukrainian drones, and do not hesitate to commit a suicide in order not to return to their unit," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Warning: Strong language!

