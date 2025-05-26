ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11331 visitors online
News Video Order in Russian army
9 435 64

Russians tied their "five hundred" accomplice by his legs to car and were dragging him across field: "F#cking whore! Don’t you care about your comrades?!". VIDEO

A video recording of the occupiers punishing their accomplice for a military offence was published online.

According to Censor.NET, the victim of the punishment probably abandoned his accomplices in combat circumstances. On the recording, the perpetrator is kicked and then dragged across a field, tied by the legs to a car. The Russian military calls this punishment a "carousel for the five hundredth".

Warning: Strong language!

Watch more: Ex-convicts from blocking detachment of Russia’s 54th Motorized Rifle Regiment drag captured deserter on chain: "We caught f#ggot, deserter! F#cking c#cksucker!". VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9222) violence (30) mockery (28)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 