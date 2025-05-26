9 435 64
Russians tied their "five hundred" accomplice by his legs to car and were dragging him across field: "F#cking whore! Don’t you care about your comrades?!". VIDEO
A video recording of the occupiers punishing their accomplice for a military offence was published online.
According to Censor.NET, the victim of the punishment probably abandoned his accomplices in combat circumstances. On the recording, the perpetrator is kicked and then dragged across a field, tied by the legs to a car. The Russian military calls this punishment a "carousel for the five hundredth".
Warning: Strong language!
