At the summit today, NATO leaders will decide to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a meeting with US President Donald Trump, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Now comes a big breakthrough. Today we will decide to move to 5%. We need to protect ourselves from our adversaries, but also because it is fair to equalize spending with the United States. With this 5%, the Europeans and Canadians will equalize their defense spending with the United States," he emphasized.

Rutte said that without Trump, this increase in defense spending by NATO allies would not have happened.

The Secretary General noted that currently only 7 NATO member states have not reached the 2% defense spending target, but this year they have committed to do so.

