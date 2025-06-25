HACC to consider motion on preventive measure for Chernyshov on June 27

The High Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing on June 27 to consider the prosecutor's motion to impose a preventive measure on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity Oleksii Chernyshov.

The HACC reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

The meeting will be held at 09:00 in courtroom No. 5 at 41 Beresteiska Avenue.

What is known about corruption in the Ministry of Reconstruction under Chernyshov?

Last week, the NABU served five people with a notice of suspicion in a case of corruption in the construction sector involving top government officials.

In particular, Vasyl Volodin, a member of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, Maksym Horbatiuk, Chief Commercial Officer of Ukrgazvydobuvannya, Alla Sushon, former Director of Ukrkomunobuslivaniye, and Serhiy Kopystyra, a developer, were suspected of abuse of office, receiving and giving an undue benefit on a particularly large scale.

On June 13, the HACC arrested Horbatiuk with the possibility of posting UAH 25 million bail, on June 17, the court arrested Volodin with an alternative bail of UAH 20 million, and on June 20, the developer Kopystyra was granted a preventive measure in the form of arrest with an alternative bail of UAH 100 million.

At the time of the crime, Volodin was the Secretary of State of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and Horbatiuk was an advisor to the head of the ministry, Oleksii Chernyshov, who later became the head of Naftogaz, where his associates also went to work. Chernyshov is currently the head of the Ministry of National Unity and is abroad.

According to the investigation, the developer developed a scheme to illegally obtain a land plot in Kyiv for the construction of a residential complex. To do this, he turned to top officials of the Ministry of Regional Development, who created conditions for the transfer of land to a state-controlled enterprise. The latter illegally entered into investment agreements with the "right" construction company. At the same time, the land and the buildings on it were valued almost five times cheaper, and the difference between this valuation and the market value exceeded UAH 1 billion.

According to the UP, NABU detectives planned to conduct a search of Chernyshov's place a year ago, but it was canceled at the request of the Bureau's director, Semen Kryvonos. At the same time, Chernyshov secretly met with Kryvonos, later explaining that the meeting was to discuss the anti-corruption program of Naftogaz. Kryvonos himself denied any involvement in canceling Chernyshov's searches.