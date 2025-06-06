Wife of AMCU Head Kyrylenko was imposed measure of restraint - UAH 9 million bail

The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a bail of UAH 9 million on the wife of Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, Alla.

This was reported by the press service of Radio Liberty

Thus, the NABU and the SAPO filed a motion to impose a preventive measure on Alla Kyrylenko in the form of bail of UAH 36 million. This is half of the amount charged by the investigation to her husband Pavlo Kyrylenko.

During the hearing, the wife of the AMCU head said that she did not understand why she was suspected of "aiding and abetting illegal enrichment".

HACC investigating judge Vitalii Kryklyvyi partially granted the motion and set UAH 9 million in bail. She has to pay this money within 5 days.

The court also ordered the wife of the AMCU head not to leave Kyiv and the region, to deposit her passports for travelling abroad and to appear when called by detectives and prosecutors.

Earlier, the NABU and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office served Pavlo Kyrylenko's wife with a notice of suspicion of aiding and abetting illicit enrichment.

Kyrylenko's case

On 9 December 2024, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office announced that they had completed an investigation into the head of the Antimonopoly Committee, Pavlo Kyrylenko, who is suspected of illicit enrichment worth UAH 72 million and declaring false information.

According to the investigation, in the period from 2020 to 2023, while serving as the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Kyrylenko purchased 21 properties and a luxury car, registering them in the names of his wife's relatives.

