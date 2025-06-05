Head of the Antimonopoly Committee Kyrylenko and his wife have received new suspicions: couple are accused of failing to declare their assets - NACB

The NACB and the SAPO served the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine with a new suspicion of failure to declare property. His wife was also served a notice of suspicion of aiding and abetting illicit enrichment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the NACB press service.

According to the investigation, the official did not indicate in his electronic declaration for 2024 20 real estate objects and a luxury car that were registered to his wife's relatives.

These are:

6 apartments in Kyiv and Uzhhorod;

a residential building near Kyiv with an area of more than 220 square meters and 2 land plots;

2 garage boxes;

6 parking spaces;

3 non-residential premises with a total area of more than 190 sq. m;

a BMW X3 car.

The NACB noted that the head of the Antimonopoly Committee is a suspect in criminal proceedings on the facts of illegal enrichment and submission of false information in declarations for 2020-2023.

The investigation was launched by NACB detectives and SAPO prosecutors after the publication of journalistic material by Radio Liberty.

The Kyrylenko case

On December 9, 2024, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office announced that they had completed an investigation into Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Antimonopoly Committee, who is suspected of illicit enrichment worth UAH 72 million and declaring false information.

According to the investigation, in the period from 2020 to 2023, while serving as the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Kyrylenko purchased 21 properties and a luxury car, registering them in the names of his wife's relatives.