Six senior National Guard officials suspended, investigation ordered - Ministry of Internal Affairs
The Ministry of Internal Affairs has suspended six top officials of the logistics department of the Main Directorate of the National Guard. Earlier, the media reported on searches on May 9 and 10.
This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Censor.NET reports.
"6 senior officials of the logistics department of the Main Directorate of the National Guard have been removed from office. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has ordered an internal investigation. We are providing full assistance to the investigation," the statement said.
Earlier, ZN.UA wrote that for the second day in a row, the NAСB has been conducting large-scale searches at the National Guard command in a case of possible embezzlement.
