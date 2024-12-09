Illegal enrichment of AMCU Head Kyrylenko for over UAH 72 million: investigation completed

The NABU and the SAPO have completed an investigation into the suspicion of Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, of illegal enrichment of UAH 72.1 million and declaring false information.

According to the investigation, in 2020-2023, the suspect, while holding the position of the head of the regional state administration, acquired 21 real estate objects and a luxury car, registering the property in the names of his wife's relatives.

It is about:

7 apartments in Kyiv and Uzhhorod with a total area of 688.5 square meters

a house near Kyiv with an area of over 220 square meters and 2 land plots;

2 garage boxes;

6 parking spaces;

3 non-residential premises with a total area of more than 190 sq. m;

a BMW X3 car.

At the same time, the difference between the value of this property and the available funds (income, savings) of the official and his wife amounted to UAH 72.1 million.

In addition, the suspect did not indicate the acquired property in the declarations of a person authorized to perform state functions for 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The Kyrylenko case

As a reminder, in March 2024, the NABU opened a case against AMCU Chairman Kyrylenko following an investigation into his family's elite property.

As reported, journalists discovered that Pavlo Kyrylenko's family purchased real estate and cars with a total market value of more than UAH 70 million in 2020-2023.

This includes a large estate and two plots of land near Kyiv, 200 square meters of office property in the capital, two crossovers, three apartments with parking spaces in elite residential complexes in Kyiv, and four apartments with parking spaces in Uzhhorod, registered in the names of his parents and his wife's grandmother. At the same time, the elite real estate in Uzhhorod was purchased during the full-scale war.

At the same time, none of Kyrylenko's relatives have any business, and the family's official income would not be enough to buy all this valuable property, and the official himself did not indicate in his declaration the real estate and cars used by his family.

In August 2024, the SAPO served Kyrylenko with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment of UAH 56 million.

On 28 August 2024, the court imposed a bail of UAH 30 million on the AMCU Chairman Kyrylenko.