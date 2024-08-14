AMCU leader Kyrylenko was notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment of UAH 56 million, - SAPO

The NABU and SAPO served a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment and false declaration to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Antimonopoly Committee and former head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration.

This was reported by the SAPO press service, Censor.NET reports.

"On 14 August 2024, with the approval of the SAPO prosecutor, NABU detectives served a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment of UAH 56.2 million and declaration of false information to the current head of a state body with a special status," the statement said.

The person's actions are qualified under Art. 368-5 and Part 2 of Art. 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The pre-trial investigation established that in 2020-2023, the said person, while holding the position of the head of the regional state administration, acquired 21 real estate objects and 1 luxury car by registering ownership of his wife's relatives.

The property acquired by the official includes:

7 apartments in the cities of Kyiv and Uzhhorod with a total area of 688.5 sq m;

2 garage boxes;

6 parking spaces;

3 non-residential premises with a total area of over 190 sq m;

a BMW X3 car.

"The total value of the assets amounted to UAH 61.7 million. At the same time, the legitimate income of the official and his family members did not allow for such purchases," the SAPO wrote .

Subsequently, in order to conceal the fact of illicit enrichment, the official did not indicate information about the acquired property in the declarations of a person authorised to perform state functions for 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The agency noted that the reason for the SAPO and NABU investigation was the publication of a journalistic investigation by Radio Liberty.

The SAPO does not specify a name, but according to the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, it is Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the AMCU.

Investigation into Kirilenko's illicit enrichment

In March 2024, the NABU opened a case against AMCU Chairman Kirilenko following an investigation into his family's luxury property.

As reported, journalists found that Pavlo Kyrylenko's family purchased real estate and cars with a total market value of more than UAH 70 million in 2020-2023 .

This includes a large estate and two plots of land near Kyiv, 200 square metres of office property in the capital, two crossovers, three apartments with parking spaces in elite residential complexes in Kyiv and four apartments with parking spaces in Uzhhorod, registered in the names of his parents and his wife's grandmother. At the same time, the elite real estate in Uzhhorod was purchased during the full-scale war.

At the same time, none of Kyrylenko's relatives have any business, and the family's official income would not be enough to buy all this valuable property, and the official himself did not indicate in his declaration the real estate and cars used by his family.