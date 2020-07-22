PM Shmyhal introduces new chairperson of Antimonopoly Committee. PHOTO

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal introduced newly appointed Chairperson of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine Olha Pishchanska to the staff of the committee on July 21, the Communications Department of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Ukraine has made significant progress in developing the anti-monopoly sphere in the past 20 years and it should keep moving forward in this direction, the prime minister noted.

"The state should talk not about the fight against business, but about the fight against abuse of monopoly power. This is an approach of civilized countries," said Shmyhal.

The prime minister expressed his support for the new leadership and staff of the Antimonopoly Committee and stated that the government was ready to cooperate effectively in order to implement a common vision for the state’s development.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada approved the appointment of Olha Pishchanska as chairperson of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine on July 16.