Government ready to cooperate with NBU to revive economy – PM Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has congratulated Kyrylo Shevchenko on his appointment as new Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing Shmyhal post on Telegram.

"Congratulations to Kyrylo Shevchenko on his election as Governor of the National Bank... The government is ready to work with the NBU to revive the economy, macroeconomic stability and availability of credit resources," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added that the government and National Bank have a common task - to increase economic growth and improve the well-being of all Ukrainians.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution on the appointment of Kyrylo Shevchenko as Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine.

Read more: Coronavirus quarantine in Ukraine to be extended for one month

On July 1, NBU Governor Yakiv Smolii filed a letter of resignation to the President due to "systematic political pressure."

On July 3, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine dismissed Yakiv Smolii.