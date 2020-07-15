ENG
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
Coronavirus quarantine in Ukraine to be extended for one month

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine prepares a draft resolution to extend coronavirus quarantine in the country for another month at least.

"Quarantine ends on July 31. We cannot abandon the restrictive measures due to the current epidemic situation. Therefore, we will extend [quarantine]," Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine news agency, when asked whether the Government plans to consider the possibility of extending quarantine.

At the same time, the Ministry proposed making adjustments to the rules of adaptive quarantine.

As reported, the quarantine measures were introduced in Ukraine on March 12 due to coronavirus epidemic and were extended until July 31. At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision on adaptive quarantine: restrictive measures may be gradually eased depending on the epidemic situation in each region.

As of July 15, Ukraine reports 55,607 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,427 deaths and 28,131 recoveries. Over the past day, 836 new cases were recorded.

