Court chose preventive measure in form of bail of 30 million hryvnias for head of AMCU Kyrylenko (updated)

Today, on 28 August, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) ruled to impose a bail of over UAH 30 million on Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Antimonopoly Committee.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by a correspondent of the Hromadske media outlet from the courtroom.

As the prosecutor explained, a preventive measure was supposed to be chosen within 72 hours of the announcement of suspicion. Instead, it took almost 2 weeks for Kyrylenko to be served with the first hearing on 15 August, followed by the 20th and 27th.

The judge did not allow video recording and broadcasting of previous hearings, despite the fact that they were open. The prosecutor advocated filming, as it would have prevented the distortion of information in the media, which, according to her, had already happened. Instead, Kyrylenko's lawyer insisted that the restrictions were necessary for the safety of the AMCU head.

The suspect himself indicated that "provocations" and distortion of information would take place regardless of the permission to film. The judge stated that at previous hearings, someone present had obtained his phone number and written to him.

Later, at the hearing on 27 August, the prosecutor herself filed a motion to allow the trial to be broadcast because a wheelchair user had arrived and was unable to get into the courtroom. Although the defense lawyer objected, the judge had already agreed to the broadcast.

According to the Slovo i Dilo portal, the NABU detective and the SAPO prosecutor requested that Kyrylenko be arrested with an alternative bail of UAH 120.92 million.

To dismiss the motion. To impose on the suspect Pavlo Kyrylenko a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 30.28 million," the judge announced.

Kyrylenko was also imposed with several obligations: to arrive at the first request; to report changes of residence and/or work; not to leave Kyiv without permission; to refrain from communicating with witnesses; to deposit his passports and wear an electronic bracelet.

This information was later confirmed by the SAPO.

"On 28 August 2024, an investigating judge of the HACC imposed a preventive measure on the current head of a state body with a special status, suspected of illicit enrichment of UAH 56.2 million and declaring false information (Art. 368-5 and Part 2 of Art. 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The court denied the motion of the NABU detectives, agreed by the SAPO prosecutor, for detention and imposed a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 30.280 million on the high-ranking official with the imposition of relevant procedural obligations," the statement said.

It is also reported that the prosecutor does not agree with this court decision and will appeal it to the HACC Appeals Chamber.

As a reminder, the NABU and the SAPO suspect Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Antimonopoly Committee, of illicit enrichment of UAH 56.2 million and lying in his declarations.

From 2020 to 2023, Kyrylenko became the owner of 21 properties (a house, apartments in Kyiv and Uzhhorod) and a luxury car, registering everything with his wife's relatives," the statement said.