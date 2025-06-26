EU to approve 18th package of sanctions against Russia on June 26 - Merz

On June 26, the European Union will apply the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. Thus, a program is being implemented to force the Kremlin to peace talks in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to DW, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said this during a press conference.

"We must increase the level of economic pressure on Moscow. The European Union is doing this, and tomorrow, finally, the 18th package of sanctions will be launched. But this package alone is not enough, we need more active participation of the United States in sanctions," he said.

The head of the German government expressed hope that the US Senate would pass a law on new sanctions against Russia in the coming days. According to Merz, he has already discussed this issue with US President Donald Trump and asked him to personally approve new restrictions against Russia.

"There is no military solution to this conflict," the chancellor emphasized.

Read more: Rubio: Trump will "know right time and place" to impose sanctions on Russia