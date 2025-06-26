Russian Federation tried to penetrate our defenses in Lyman direction, most assaults were in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff. MAP

On June 25, 2025, 154 clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian occupiers were recorded.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Strikes on Ukraine

According to updated information, the invaders carried out 79 air strikes, dropping 117 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians engaged 3,278 kamikaze drones and fired 5,902 times at the positions of our troops and settlements.







The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Vodiane, Hraniv, Okhrimivka, Hryhorivka in the Kharkiv region; Poltavka, Shakhove, Illinivka, Volodymyrivka, Popov Yar, Novotoretske, Sukhyi Yar, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Oleksandohrad, Andriivka-Klevtsove in the Donetsk region; Malynivka, Olhivske, Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region; Olhivka, Tavriyske in the Kherson region.

Enemy losses

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, an artillery system, and one other important enemy object.

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian troops repelled 14 occupants' attacks yesterday. The enemy also carried out eight air strikes, dropping 20 drones, and fired 263 times, including seven times from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South-Slobozhansky sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions eight times near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and Lyptsi.

Four attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Ukrainian troops stopped the enemy's assault in the areas of Holubivka, Stepova, Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 17 times. They tried to break into our defense near the settlements of Hrekivka, Kopanky, Nadia, Ridkodub, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, and Torske.

In the Siversk sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped four militants' offensives in the areas of Verkhniokamianske and Hryhorivka.

Eight combat engagements were registered in the Kramatorsk sector yesterday, with the occupants trying to advance in the direction of Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Nelipivka, and in the direction of Oleksandr-Kalynove and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 51 aggressor's attacks in the areas of Poltavka, Myrne, Kopteve, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy conducted 20 attacks in the vicinity of Zaporizhzhia, Vilne Pole, Perestroika, and Shevchenko yesterday.

In the Huliaipillia sector, the enemy tried to attack once near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupants tried to advance towards Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy made two futile attempts to advance on the positions of our units.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the aggressor's offensive groups were detected.

