Consequences of enemy shellings in Kherson region: three dead and 13 wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russians fired artillery, mortars, MLRS, attacked with drones of various systems, and conducted an air strike on more than 23 settlements in Kherson region, causing deaths and injuries.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration , Oleksandr Prokudin, and the regional police.

"The Russian military hit critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, they damaged 2 high-rise buildings and 16 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a mobile phone tower, a gas pipeline, an outbuilding, warehouses, a petrol station and private cars.

As a result of Russian aggression, 3 people were killed and 13 others were injured," the statement said.

In Chervonyi Maiak, a 55-year-old local resident died as a result of an FPV drone attack.

As a result of artillery shelling in Sofiivka, a 38-year-old agricultural worker sustained life-threatening injuries.

Russian troops conducted an air strike on Tavriiske. A 37-year-old local resident was killed by two guided bombs. His 34-year-old fellow villager was seriously injured and taken to hospital in moderate condition. Two private houses were also damaged.

A 38-year-old man was injured in Antonivka as a result of artillery shelling. He received shrapnel wounds to his thigh and chest. Also, a 37-year-old civilian was injured when explosives were dropped from a drone. The civilian from Antonivka sustained shrapnel wounds to the chest, both arms and a closed fracture of the leg. Police took both victims to hospital.

In Dariivka, three women were injured in an artillery shelling when they were near a shop. A 41-year-old local resident sustained a shrapnel wound to her thigh, a 52-year-old woman sustained a shrapnel wound to her shoulder, and a 61-year-old woman sustained a shrapnel wound to her forearm. All of them were hospitalised.

Kherson was also under attack by Russian troops around the clock. As a result of a drone attack in the Dniprovskyi district, a 74-year-old resident sustained concussion and shrapnel wounds to his foot. Also in the area, a 56-year-old man was injured by a drone drop. Police took him to hospital with shrapnel wounds to his abdomen and shin.

Shelling of Kherson in the morning

On the morning of 26 June, Russians fired artillery at the Korabelnyi district of Kherson. The enemy fire destroyed private houses, damaging walls, roofs and smashing windows.

An elderly woman was injured in her own home. An ambulance crew provided her with medical assistance on the spot.

