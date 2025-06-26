ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7264 visitors online
News Shelling of the Kherson region
542 0

Russians hit Tavriiske in Kherson region, one person killed

Explosion

One person was killed as a result of a Russian air strike on Tavriiske, Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.

"A man born in 1987 sustained injuries incompatible with life. My condolences to the family and friends of the victim," he wrote.

Read more: Occupiers attack Kherson region with artillery and drones: two killed, five injured

Author: 

shoot out (13842) victims (1016) Khersonska region (2181) Beryslavskyy district (63) Tavriyske (1) war in Ukraine (3112)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 