Russians hit Tavriiske in Kherson region, one person killed

One person was killed as a result of a Russian air strike on Tavriiske, Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.

"A man born in 1987 sustained injuries incompatible with life. My condolences to the family and friends of the victim," he wrote.

Read more: Occupiers attack Kherson region with artillery and drones: two killed, five injured