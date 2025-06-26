Russians hit Tavriiske in Kherson region, one person killed
One person was killed as a result of a Russian air strike on Tavriiske, Kherson region.
This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.
"A man born in 1987 sustained injuries incompatible with life. My condolences to the family and friends of the victim," he wrote.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password