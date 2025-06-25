Occupiers attack Kherson region with artillery and drones: two killed, five injured

Throughout the day on Wednesday, June 25, Russian invaders attacked several settlements in Kherson region. As a result of the assaults, two people were killed and five others injured.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET.

Russian forces used artillery, including multiple launch rocket systems, as well as drones to strike settlements in the Kherson region.

Specifically, a 55-year-old man was killed around 2:00 p. m. in the village of Chervonyi Maiak due to an enemy drone strike.

In the village of Sofiivka, a 39-year-old worker of a gardening cooperative was killed around 3:20 p.m. as a result of Russian artillery shelling.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the war crimes committed by the occupiers (Part 1 and Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.)

