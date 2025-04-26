Russians killed one person and wounded four others in Kherson region since morning

Today, on April 26, Russian troops attacked settlements in the Kherson region, resulting in a death and injuries.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Thus, according to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, at about 12:00, the Russian military shelled Bilozerka with artillery.



A 70-year-old woman died as a result of this attack. She was in her yard when the shell exploded.

According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, a 68-year-old woman who was in the street was injured in the shelling of Chervonyi Maiak.

Read more: Russian troops hit community in Sumy region with missile: enterprise is damaged

She was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to her leg. Doctors are providing the victim with all the necessary assistance.

In addition, around 10 a.m., the occupants dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

As a result of the attack, a 58-year-old man sustained a mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wound to his shin. He is under medical supervision.

The Russian army also attacked the residents of Komyshany with a UAV.



As a result of the explosion, a 56-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man sustained explosive injuries and contusions. The man also sustained shrapnel wounds to his chest, legs, eye and face. They were taken to a hospital for medical care.