Russian troops hit community in Sumy region with missile: enterprise is damaged

This morning, April 26, the enemy launched a missile attack on the territory of the Shostka community in the Sumy region.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the outbuildings of one of the enterprises were damaged as a result of the enemy strike.



Emergency services are working at the scene, the consequences of the attack are being clarified.

In addition, due to active shelling on the Makove-Yampil stretch in the Shostka community, the suburban train

"Tereshchenska-Neplyueve-Tereshchenska" has been canceled today.



According to Ukrzaliznytsia, the route of the train "Konotop-Nepliuieve-Konotop" is limited to Makove station.