Emergency and restoration work is underway at site of enemy strike in Svyatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. PHOTOS

On the morning of 26 April 2025, emergency repair work is underway in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv after a Russian missile attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, rescuers continue to dismantle and remove construction waste and structures. Over 2300 m³ of rubble has already been removed.

The work involved 22 rescuers and 8 units of equipment.

Russian attack on Kyiv on 24 April 2025

On the night of 24 April, Kyiv came under a combined massive attack. The enemy used cruise and ballistic missiles and attack drones. The massive attack resulted in destruction in five districts of the capital. Sviatoshynskyi district suffered the most, where an apartment building was partially destroyed.

On 25 April, Kyiv declared a Day of Mourning for the victims of the massive Russian attack on the capital.