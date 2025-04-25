Zelenskyy and diplomats from over 50 countries jointly honored memory of those killed in Russian attack on Kyiv. PHOTOS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with foreign diplomats and representatives of international organizations, honored the memory of the 12 victims killed by Russia’s ballistic strike on Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi District on April 24.

The head of state announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, together with diplomatic representatives of states and international organizations working in Ukraine, we visited the site of the ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. Right where the explosion took the lives of 12 of our people. My condolences.

Ordinary residential buildings were destroyed. The rescue operation has only recently been completed. More than 50 embassy representatives, as well as representatives of international organizations, visited the site. Together, we honored the memory of the victims," Zelenskyy said.

According to the President of Ukraine, foreign diplomats "saw with their own eyes who Russia is attacking with its ballistics".

"Ballistic missiles they are receiving from North Korea. I am grateful to all the countries that stand with Ukraine under such circumstances, in such moments: Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia and the Pacific region, North America — I thank all our partners for their support now. I am also grateful to all international organizations that are helping us, helping our country, and supporting Ukrainians," he added.

Russian attack on Kyiv on 24 April 2025

On the night of 24 April, Kyiv came under a combined massive attack. The enemy used cruise and ballistic missiles and attack drones. The massive attack resulted in destruction in five districts of the capital. The hardest hit was the Sviatoshynskyi District, where a residential apartment building was partially destroyed.

April 25 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for victims of Russia’s massive attack on the capital.

The Russian strike killed 12 people and injured 87.

