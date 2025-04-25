12 killed, nearly 90 injured: search and rescue operation at site of Russia’s strike on Kyiv completed. PHOTOS

The search and rescue operation at the site of a Russian attack on a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv on the night of 24 April has been completed.

This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

Last night, rescuers unblocked the bodies of the couple from the rubble. Their 17-year-old son died with them, and their 14-year-old daughter miraculously survived and is currently in hospital.

This brings the total number of victims of the missile attack on the capital to 12, all of them residents of the building destroyed by the missile, aged 17 to 84.

Almost 90 people were injured, more than 30 of them are in medical institutions and are being provided with all the necessary assistance. The youngest girl who experienced the "Russian peace" is only one year old.

Read more: According to preliminary information, Russians used North Korean-made ballistic missile in strike on Kyiv – Zelenskyy. PHOTOS





According to the police, an operational headquarters of the Kyiv Police was set up at the scene, where investigators, operational officers, district police officers and other units helped locate people, provided assistance to civilians, and documented yet another crime committed by the aggressor.

So far, 415 reports of property damage have been filed, more than 400 individuals have been questioned, and over 200 investigative actions have been carried out.

In total, 340 personnel were involved in eliminating the consequences of the strike on the capital, including 29 investigative-operative teams and five psychologists who worked with the families of the dead and wounded and assisted everyone in need of support at the site of this horrific tragedy.

Read more: According to preliminary information, Russians used North Korean-made ballistic missile in strike on Kyiv – Zelenskyy. PHOTOS











