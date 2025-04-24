According to preliminary information, Russians used North Korean-made ballistic missile in strike on Kyiv – Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

According to preliminary information, the Russians used a North Korean-made ballistic missile to strike Kyiv on 24 April. Ukrainian security services are checking all the details.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"Debris removal is still ongoing in Kyiv following the Russian missile strike. The relatives and loved ones of those who may be trapped under the rubble are there, at the scene of the rescue operation. Rescuers, emergency services, and everyone involved will continue working until the fate of every person who may have been affected is known," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy stressed that if the information about the production of this missile in North Korea is confirmed, it will be another proof of the criminality of the alliance between Russia and Pyongyang.

"They kill people and mock life together - that's the only point of their cooperation. Russia is constantly using such weapons - missiles and artillery. Instead, Pyongyang has been given the opportunity to make its weapons more lethal in real war conditions," the President added.

"No country in the world should be left alone against such threats. Today alone, the Russian army has used more than 200 weapons - missiles and attack drones - in a massive attack against our cities and civilians. As of this time, more than 100 people have been wounded and 12 people have been killed. My condolences... We need to put real pressure on Russia to stop this. Even in the midst of international diplomatic efforts to stop this war, Russia continues to kill civilians. This means that Putin is not afraid. A complete and unconditional cessation of attacks is required, and Russia must do so. We need to end this war fairly. And to really guarantee the safety of our people, we need to strengthen our air shield. I thank everyone in the world who is helping. The cooperation of states that value people and life must stop the alliances of killers," the Head of State summed up.

On the night of 24 April, Kyiv came under a combined massive attack. The enemy used cruise and ballistic missiles and attack drones. The massive attack resulted in destruction in five districts of the capital. Sviatoshynskyi district suffered the most, where an apartment building was partially destroyed.

On 25 April, Kyiv has declared a Day of Mourning for the victims of today's massive Russian attack on the capital.