Russia’s strike on Kyiv kills 12, injures 90; debris clearance under way (updated)

The head of the KCMA (Kyiv Civil-Military Administration), Tymur Tkachenko, spoke about the elimination of the consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of April 24.

This was written by the head of the KCMA Tymur Tkachenko, Censor.NET reports.

The situation as of 3:30 pm:

Debris removal efforts are ongoing, including in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

Fatalities

As of now, the deaths of eight people have been confirmed. Reports of a possible ninth fatality are being investigated.

The injured

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, we have 90 victims with varying degrees of injuries: from acute stress reaction to multiple injuries and wounds: fractures, cut wounds, shrapnel wounds, etc.

At least 12 children under the age of 18 were injured. The youngest victim is only one and a half years old. All are being provided with medical aid. We are still receiving calls.

Emergency response headquarters have been deployed on site.

"Reports are coming in — and more are likely — about the discovery of debris from downed aerial targets in various locations. I urge Kyiv residents to immediately call 101 if such debris is found. Do not approach or touch the fragments," Tkachenko said.

Tkachenko added that thanks to the work of rescue teams, all fires at the affected locations have been extinguished or contained. Specialists remain on the ground.

"I am grateful to everyone: the military, the State Emergency Service, the police, and the utility companies. My personal thanks to Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko for direct coordination of the activities on the ground," said the head of the KCIA.

UPDATE

At 4:35 p.m., the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported that the death toll from the Russian missile attack on Kyiv has risen to 9 people.

Rescuers have pulled the body of a dead girl of 27 years old from the rubble of a house in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

Search and rescue operations and elimination of the consequences of the attack continue.

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that as of 4:45 p.m., the death toll from the Russian strike on the capital had risen to 10 people, 90 were injured. Emergency and rescue operations continue.

Update 17:31:

"Rescuers have recovered two more bodies from under the rubble in the Sviatoshynskyi District. The death toll now stands at 12," Tymur Tkachenko reported.

On the night of 24 April, Kyiv came under a combined massive attack. The enemy used cruise and ballistic missiles and attack drones. The massive attack resulted in destruction in five districts of the capital. The hardest hit was the Sviatoshynskyi District, where a residential apartment building was partially destroyed.

April 25 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in today’s massive Russian attack on the capital.