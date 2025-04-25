I am only one who can negotiate peace deal between Russia and Ukraine – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that Russia’s war against Ukraine will not last long because he is the "only one" who can negotiate a peace deal.

He said this in an interview with Time, according to Censor.NET.

At the same time, Trump admitted that he had exaggerated when he claimed he would end the war in Ukraine on the first day of his presidency.

When asked whether peace in Ukraine would be possible while Putin remains president of Russia, Trump replied, "Yes."

"I think with me as president, there's—possible, if very probable. If somebody else is president, no chance. Yeah, I think Putin will. I think Putin would rather do it a different way. I think he’d rather go and take the whole thing [invade all of Ukraine]. And I think that because of me, I believe I'm the only one that can get this thing negotiated. And I think we’re a long way. We've had very good talks, and we're getting very close to a deal. And I don't believe anybody else could have made that deal", the Republican stated.

The interviewer also asked Trump whether peace was possible if Zelenskyy remained president of Ukraine.

"Yeah, I do. He is president now and I think we’re going to make a deal", the American leader added.

