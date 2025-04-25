Russians have significantly intensified their ground attacks, when maximum of our forces were focused on defence against missiles and drones, - Zelenskyy

Almost 150 Russian attacks against our positions and more than 4,500 shellings, including from heavy weapons, took place over the day.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"The situation was the most tough in the Pokrovsk sector. I am grateful to all our soldiers - every soldier, sergeant and officer - for their resilience and defence of our positions. In fact, the Russians tried to develop assault operations under the cover of their massive attack. While our forces were concentrating on defending against missiles and drones, the Russians intensified their ground attacks. The Russians received a worthy rebuff," the President said.

He particularly noted the soldiers of our 72nd separate mechanised brigade and 59th separate assault brigade of unmanned aerial vehicles for repelling enemy attacks over the past day, which caused significant losses to the occupier. As well as the effective actions of the 100th separate mechanised brigade and the 12th operational brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, which demonstrate the necessary resilience and efficiency.

Read more: Zelenskyy: White House clash with Trump helped neither Ukraine nor U.S.

"Our investigators, forensic scientists and experts are also inspecting the sites of missile and drone hits, establishing and verifying the circumstances of the relevant attacks, and conducting examinations of the found missile and drone debris to establish full information about these weapons and critical components in them that were supplied to Russia or North Korea from third countries and used in production," Zelenskyy concluded.

See more: 25 buildings, school, and kindergarten damaged: Russians deliberately targeted densely populated area of Kyiv — Klymenko. PHOTOS

As a reminder, on the night of 24 April, Kyiv came under a combined massive attack. The enemy used cruise and ballistic missiles and attack drones. The massive attack resulted in destruction in five districts of the capital. Sviatoshynskyi district suffered the most, where an apartment building was partially destroyed.

A day of mourning for the victims of today's massive Russian attack on the capital was declared in Kyiv on 25 April.