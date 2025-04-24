25 buildings, school, and kindergarten damaged: Russians deliberately targeted densely populated area of Kyiv — Klymenko. PHOTOS

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko emphasized that Russian forces carried out a deliberate strike on civilian infrastructure in a densely populated district of the capital.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

"At least 25 residential buildings, a school, and a kindergarten sustained damage. Inspections of the buildings were conducted twice — at night and in the morning — to ensure there were no injured residents left inside," the statement said.

It was noted that the police are accepting damage reports from local residents — around 40 investigators and 30 operatives have been assigned specifically to handle these claims. Additionally, nearly 100 district and patrol officers are working to provide round-the-clock security for the damaged buildings and the surrounding area.

Ballistic missile strike

Together with the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine), the process of documenting the Russian war crime is ongoing. Preliminary reports indicate that the Russians launched a ballistic missile strike. Experts have recovered the missile remnants, and more information will be provided after the completion of the forensic examinations.

On the night of 24 April, Kyiv came under a combined massive attack. The enemy used cruise and ballistic missiles and attack drones. The massive attack resulted in destruction in five districts of the capital. The hardest hit was the Sviatoshynskyi District, where a residential apartment building was partially destroyed.

According to the latest reports, at least 8 people were killed in the attack and more than 90 were injured to varying degrees.