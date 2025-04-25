17-year-old Danylo Khudia and his parents killed by Russia’s missile strike on Kyiv. PHOTO

Among those killed in the Russian missile strike on a residential building in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi District on April 24 were 17-year-old Danylo Khudia and his parents, Oleh and Viktoriia.

The family lived on the first floor of the building that was destroyed by the Russian attack.

Throughout April 24, rescuers worked to clear the rubble and evacuate people trapped underneath.

All day, Danylo’s friends and girlfriend waited at the scene, hoping to see him alive after the Russian missile strike on Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi District.

However, by the evening, it became known that emergency workers had recovered Danylo’s body from the rubble. The search continued for his parents, whose bodies were also later found under the debris.

Danylo is survived by two sisters and an older brother. One of the sisters was in the apartment with the family during the attack and miraculously survived. She is currently hospitalized.

Another sister, named Daria, who was not with her parents on the night of the tragedy, told the Kyiv TV channel that her 14-year-old sister Yana survived.

The 17-year-old was a student at the Kyiv Aviation Vocational College (KAVC). He was studying full-time in Group 204, specializing in Aerospace Engineering.

"Dania (hypocoristics of 'Danylo' is 'Dania' - ed.note), was someone unlike anyone I had ever met. He was always cheerful, always playing football with us at School 185. He even helped me with work because he had a job at Glovo. But now there's nothing we can do... Brother stays in our hearts forever. He’ll always be with us," Danylo’s friend Ivan, who went to school with him, told Hromadske.

According to Danylo’s acquaintances, his father had served in the military.

"His father had been at the front since 2022, serving as a tank operator. Later, he was wounded and underwent rehabilitation," the mother of one of the students told Hromadske.

Russian attack on Kyiv on 24 April 2025

On the night of 24 April, Kyiv came under a combined massive attack. The enemy used cruise and ballistic missiles and attack drones. The massive attack resulted in destruction in five districts of the capital. The hardest hit was the Sviatoshynskyi District, where a residential apartment building was partially destroyed.

April 25 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for victims of Russia’s massive attack on the capital.