Children of Yaroslav Kozlov, physician at University Clinic of Taras Shevchenko National University, were killed in Russian strike on Kyiv

As a result of Russia’s massive attack on Kyiv on April 24, a brother and sister — the children of Yaroslav Kozlov, a neurologist at the University Clinic of Taras Shevchenko National University — were killed. Nikita and Sofiia were 21 and 19 years old, accordingly.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the Facebook page of the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

Nikita, born in 2003, was a student of the National Transport University.

The girl Sofiia, born in 2005, graduated from the professional college of the Kyiv National University of Technology and Design.

See more: I am not happy with Russia’s strikes on Kyiv. Vladimir, STOP! – Trump

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy also announced the deaths of children during a press conference with President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.

"Unfortunately, there is destruction and loss in our capital, in other cities, in all regions of Ukraine. More than 80 people have been injured by these strikes. In Kyiv, among the dead are my brother and sister. The guy was 21 years old, the girl was 19," Zelenskyy said.

Massive Combined Strike on April 24

During the night of April 24, Russian invaders launched a combined attack on Ukraine using missiles of various types — air-, ground-, and sea-launched — as well as Shahed-type strike UAVs and drones simulating other models.

As a result of the Russian attack, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, and Khmelnytskyi regions were affected.

On the night of 24 April, Kyiv came under a combined massive attack. The enemy used cruise and ballistic missiles and attack drones. The massive attack resulted in destruction in five districts of the capital. The hardest hit was the Sviatoshynskyi District, where a residential apartment building was partially destroyed.

Read more: I am not happy with Russia’s strikes on Kyiv. Vladimir, STOP! – Trump

According to recent reports, at least 10 people were killed in the attack and more than 90 were injured to varying degrees.

Among those killed in Kyiv were a brother and sister - the boy was 21 and the girl was 19.

April 25 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv.

In Pavlohrad, the blast wave affected 14 apartment buildings, mostly damaging windows and balconies. Infrastructure facilities were also hit.

In the Zhytomyr region, the combined strike wounded a rescuer and damaged four State Emergency Service vehicles. Several private garages were also damaged, a fire broke out, and the blast wave shattered windows in multiple apartment buildings.

Throughout the night, Russian forces carried out several missile strikes on Kharkiv. The city was also attacked by drones. Two people were injured.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a man and a child were injured as a result of the Russian attack.

See more: Russian attack on Kyiv: 9 dead, over 100 injured, including 6 children (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS