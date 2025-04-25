In coming days, highly significant meetings may take place that could bring Ukraine closer to ceasefire, Zelenskyy said. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy 's address to Ukrainians at the end of the 1157th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"I have just held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff. Today, there was also a separate report by Ukraine’s Minister of Defense. The most important issue right now is air defense — the delivery of air defense systems to Ukraine, the supply of air defense missiles, our agreements with partners, the contracts, our readiness to produce air defense systems in Ukraine, and the negotiations on licensing. Military officials and government representatives delivered their reports.

There are tasks for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We will seek to obtain the relevant approval from the United States — specifically, approval regarding Patriot systems for Ukraine. We are ready to purchase the required number of Patriot systems for our country. This is not about charity. We have proposed specific deal options to protect our people. I have instructed our diplomats to work more actively on securing a response regarding the Patriots.

In the coming days, highly significant meetings may take place — meetings that should bring Ukraine closer to a ceasefire. An unconditional ceasefire is needed. There must be real pressure on Russia to compel them to accept either the U.S. proposal for a ceasefire and path toward peace, or our own proposal — any proposal that can actually work and ensure a reliable, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire, followed by a just peace and security guarantees. Diplomacy must work. And we are doing everything possible to ensure that diplomacy becomes truly substantive and finally produces results," Zelenskyy said.