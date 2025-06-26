Adaptive clothing for soldiers: Defense Ministry’s DOT launches first procurement of "Wounded Warrior Package". PHOTO

The procurement agency of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, the State Operator For Non-Lethal Acquisition (DOT), is launching centralized provision of the "Wounded Warrior Package" for injured servicemen for the first time. The kit will include adaptive clothing and a set of personal hygiene items.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defence.

The first tenders for the purchase of adaptive clothing have already been announced, with a total value of about UAH 170 million. Deliveries are planned for the second half of 2025 to four consolidated supply centers.

"This project is about dignity and care. The Ministry of Defense is committed to meeting the basic needs of the wounded immediately after evacuation. The ‘Wounded Warrior Package’ is intended to become a standard of humane treatment for everyone who defends the country," emphasized Oleksandr Osadchyi, Acting Director of the Procurement Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Adaptive clothing will be provided to all components of the Defense Forces, including units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and other formations. The hygiene kit will be given to every wounded serviceman arriving at a stabilization point or military hospital.

Summer clothing set

The summer clothing set will include adaptive tank tops, short- and long-sleeve thermal shirts, shorts, pants, and socks. Clothing will be selected individually, taking into account the condition of the wounded soldier.

Hygiene kit

The hygiene kit will include: a towel, razor, shower gel, shampoo, toothbrush and toothpaste, deodorant, wet and dry wipes, comb, hairbrush, paper products, sanitary pads, and more.

A separate tender for hygiene kits will be announced after the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine approves the technical specifications and finalizes the corresponding list.

