First Wounded Warrior Packages to be distributed next quarter – Ministry of Defense

Starting next quarter, Ukrainian service members undergoing treatment and recovery after being wounded will receive "Wounded Warrior Packages."

This was announced by Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Yevhen Moisiuk, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

"I hope we will finalize the technical details shortly and secure funding through the revised budget for the next six months. In the next quarter, the first kits should already be delivered to our service members undergoing treatment," said Moisiuk.

He recalled that the "Wounded Warrior Package" was developed by the Ministry of Defense team several months ago.

"The "Wounded Warrior Package" is designed to be as convenient and comfortable as possible for all our service members who end up in hospitals and military medical facilities," Moisiuk emphasized.

The kit will include adaptive clothing, hygiene products, and specialized tableware — a total of 30 items. A government resolution introducing the Wounded Soldier’s Kit is expected later this week.

