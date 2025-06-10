Varta 2 armoured vehicle has been approved for use. Ready for serial production – Ukrainian Armour. PHOTOS

The Varta 2 specialised armoured vehicle from Ukrainian Armour has been approved for use in the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

This was announced by the company's press service, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the armoured vehicle has passed all the necessary tests, completed the codification process and received the right to supply armoured vehicles to the Defence Forces.

Vladyslav Belbas, CEO of Ukrainian Armour, said that the company is now ready to launch the armoured vehicle into mass production.

See more: Over 130 new types of weapons and military equipment approved for use in May – Defense Ministry. PHOTO

"From the beginning of the prototype presentation to the present day, we have received many requests from the military regarding VARTA-2, which indicates a high demand for armoured vehicles of this class at the front. In addition to the speed and mobility required in modern warfare, VARTA-2 has a high level of protection. And the extra load capacity, which allows the integration of a combat module, gives VARTA-2 unprecedented firepower for the armoured vehicle class, which is necessary to support infantry and destroy enemy armoured vehicles," he said.

A VARTA-2 variant equipped with a turret and combat module was also codified.

Read more: Ukraine put into service over 120 new weapons in April - Ministry of Defense

According to the Ministry of Defence, the vehicle is produced in three versions: a basic model, an armoured turret for a 12.7 mm machine gun, and a remotely controlled combat module (for 12.7 mm, 14.5 mm or 30 mm calibre weapons).

"Ballistic protection meets the BR6 standard – protection against 7.62×54 mm bullets and B32-type armor-piercing incendiary rounds from a distance of 10 meters. Mine protection withstands detonation of up to 8 kg TNT equivalent. The cabin is equipped with blast-resistant seats, suspended flooring, and other safety elements.

Under the hood is a 6.7-liter turbodiesel engine. The vehicle has an automatic transmission, modern braking system, navigation systems, fire suppression, camouflage, as well as air filtration systems – for protection against chemical and biological threats," they added.

See more: Another large batch of 120-mm mortars delivered to Armed Forces of Ukraine - Ukrainian Armour. PHOTO