Another large batch of 120-mm mortars delivered to Armed Forces of Ukraine - Ukrainian Armour. PHOTO

Ukrainian Armor has delivered another batch of 120 mm mortars to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the company's press service

As noted, the 120 mm mortar - MP-120 - is currently the only Ukrainian mortar that has passed a full cycle of state tests (more than 5,000 rounds fired) and is now in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

120 mm mortar from Ukrainian Armour

Ukrainian Armour has been supplying mortars to various security forces since 2019. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, we have supplied several thousand mortars to the Ukrainian Defence Forces. During this time, the MP-120 has fully proven its performance and reliability, and the company has been receiving requests from various units, which show that there is a high demand for mortars at the front.

120 mm mortar from Ukrainian Armour

"However, at the moment there is a risk that our company will stop production of mortars due to a lack of funding for long-term contracts concluded pursuant to the President's order in the middle of last year," Ukrainian Armoury said.

