By the end of year, Ukraine will receive $4-5 billion for its own drone production, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that by the end of the year, Ukraine will receive about $4-5 billion in aid for its own production of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The president said this in a conversation with journalists of Ukrainian TV channels, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The state of Ukraine has spent 48 billion from the budget of the State Special Communications Service this year on domestic production of drones, 50 billion - the Ministry of Defense, and separate programs... about 20 billion. That is, it is already about 120 billion. In addition, we have agreed with our partners, as I told you, that we have a powerful alliance with the Nordic countries, and we have already received 750 million euros. This means another 30 billion or so. This is the reality. This is 150 billion that Ukraine has already given for domestic production.

The task has been set, and we have already agreed to receive about USD 4-5 billion for our own production by the end of this year. That is, it will be another UAH 150-200 billion. In general, I believe that 300-350 billion for domestic production of drones in 2024 is a very serious result. This is exactly what will happen, the result will be exactly this," Zelensky said.

He clarified that the money for drone production is received "mostly by the private sector and state-owned enterprises."

Read more: FEU: Ukrainian defense industry capabilities are growing, arms exports will allow to replenish budget by $2 billion