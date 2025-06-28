153 clashes on front in day. In Pokrovsk direction, invaders tried to attack 56 times - General Staff. MAP

Yesterday, June 27, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions 153 times in 10 directions.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to updated information, the invaders launched four missile and 57 air strikes, using 12 missiles and dropping 111 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians engaged 3,633 kamikaze drones and fired 5,623 artillery shells at the positions of our troops and settlements, including 54 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Okhrimivka and Dovhenke in the Kharkiv region; Poltavka, Myrnohrad, Popov Yar, Pokrovsk, Horikhove in the Donetsk region; Orikhiv, Kamianske, Luhove in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Hostilities.

Ukraine's defense forces continue to hold back the invaders at the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. Thus, yesterday the enemy carried out 12 air strikes, dropping 22 guided aerial bombs, and fired 341 times, three of which were from multiple launch rocket systems. Ukrainian defenders stopped 17 enemy assaults.

In the South Slobozhansky sector, the aggressor attacked Ukrainian positions seven times in the vicinity of Vovchansk, Fiholivka, and in the direction of Petro-Ivanivka and Dovhenke.

Five attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector yesterday. Ukrainian defenders stopped the enemy's assault in the areas of Pishchane, Kindrashivka, and in the directions of Novoplatonivka and Petropavlivka.

The enemy attacked in the Lyman sector 17 times. They tried to break into our defense in the areas of Lypove, Shyikivka, Novoserhiivka, Ridkodub, Torske, and in the directions of Hlushchenkove, Hrekivka, Shandryholove, and Novyi Myr.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian troops stopped two hostile attacks near Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, five firefights were registered yesterday near Markove, Predtechyne, and in the direction of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 17 attacks in the direction of Yablunivka, Diliyivka, Pleshchiyivka, Oleksandr-Kalynove, Rusyn Yar, near Shcherbynivka, and Novospaske.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 56 aggressor's attacks in the areas of Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novosergiivka, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Troitske, and in the directions of Volodymyrivka, Myrnohrad, Serhiivka, Novopidhorodne, Poltavka, Oleksiivka, Myrne, Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy made 19 attacks in the vicinity of Shevchenko and Fedorivka and in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, Myrne, Perestroika, Yalta, and Komar.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Huliaipil sector.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupants tried to advance three times near Kamianske.

Over the past day, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to approach our positions in the Prydniprovsky sector.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected.

Strikes against the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the offensive potential of the occupiers in the rear.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 14 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two control points, an air defense facility, and ten enemy artillery systems.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to one thousand people over the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized a tank, 12 armored combat vehicles, 35 artillery systems, an air defense system, four aircraft, 237 operational and tactical drones, six missiles, and 131 pieces of occupation vehicles.

