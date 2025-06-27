Ukraine destroys two Russian Su-34s at airfield in Russia’s Volgograd region, damages two more

On the night of June 27, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, in coordination with other branches of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, carried out a strike on the Marinovka airfield in Russia’s Volgograd region.

This was reported by the General Staff, Censor.NET reports.

Preliminary information indicates that four units of enemy aircraft, specifically Su-34 jets, were hit, as well as the maintenance squadron, a site used for servicing and repairing various combat aircraft.

Russian Su-34s are among the main tactical aircraft used to carry out missile and bomb strikes on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

Within Russia’s Aerospace Forces, they are classified as frontline fighter-bombers. They are used, in particular, to drop guided aerial bombs, including those equipped with gliding and correction modules (UMPK).

The extent of the damage to enemy aircraft and the results of the strike are being clarified, the General Staff added.

Details from the Security Service of Ukraine

The press center reported that Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces and the Security Service of Ukraine targeted the Russian fighter jets using long-range drones.

"The strike also triggered a fire at the maintenance squadron of the enemy airfield – a piece of infrastructure critical to the military facility. It is where the enemy prepares aircraft for missions, carries out routine servicing, and performs repairs. Together with our brothers-in-arms, we continue efforts to weaken the air power component of the Russian army," the Security Service added.

At the same time, the Special Operations Forces reported that four Su-34 fighter jets were destroyed.