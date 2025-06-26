6 408 15
Our aviation destroyed command post of enemy battalion in southern direction. VIDEO
In the southern direction, Ukrainian aviation continues to carry out precision strikes on enemy forces. Thanks to the coordinated work of intelligence, a battalion command post of the Russian invaders was detected. The enemy was concentrating personnel and equipment in an abandoned building.
Information about the target's coordinates was promptly passed to the MiG-29 crew. The warplane performed a precision strike on the object, as a result of which the command post and enemy manpower were destroyed, Censor.NET reports.
