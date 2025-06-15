10 746 16
Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet drops two Hammer bombs on enemy drone operators’ positions in Donetsk region. VIDEO
A Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet dropped two AASM-250 Hammer bombs on the positions of Russian drone operators in the Donetsk region.
The corresponding video was published on Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
