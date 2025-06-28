Coalition for demining in 2025 has already attracted 93 million euros for Ukraine - Ministry of Defense

Since the beginning of 2025, the amount of contributions to the accounts of the Demining Capabilities Coalition of Ukraine (DMCC) has already reached 93 million euros.

According to Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Defense, this became known during the 14th meeting of the working group of the Coalition member states, which took place in Reykjavik (Iceland).

It is noted that one of the main results of the meeting was the detailing of proposals for the Coalition member states' contributions to equip and train demining units of the State Special Transport Service and the Armed Forces Support Command.

"Last year, we achieved a lot together: real capabilities were deployed on the ground; trained specialists are working in the most difficult conditions; equipment provided by partners saves lives every day," said Colonel Ruslan Berehuly, Head of the Main Directorate of Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety, who headed the Ukrainian delegation.

He also thanked the governments of Iceland and Lithuania, which are DMCC Leaders, for their steadfastness and foresight in building the infrastructure needed for demining and safe reconstruction of Ukraine.

What is the Demining Capacity Coalition?

The Coalition for Ukraine's Demining Capabilities was established in February 2024 as part of the work of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense.

It consists of 23 states. In addition to Lithuania and Iceland, these are Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Moldova, Germany, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Spain, Sweden, Japan, Sweden, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine.