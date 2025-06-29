Zelenskyy signed decree on Ukraine’s withdrawal from convention on banning of anti-personnel mines - People’s Deputy of "Holos", Kostenko

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention.

This was written on Facebook by MP of the Holos party, warrior Roman Kostenko, Censor.NET reports.

"I have just been informed that the President of Ukraine has signed a decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to withdraw our country from the Ottawa Convention, an international treaty prohibiting the use, stockpiling and production of anti-personnel mines. This is a step that the reality of war has long demanded. Russia is not a party to this Convention and is massively using mines against our military and civilians. We cannot remain tied down when the enemy has no restrictions," the post reads.

Read more: Latvian Saeima approves withdrawal from Convention prohibiting use of anti-personnel mines

"Now we are waiting for the issue to be considered by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. Legislative consolidation of this decision should finally restore Ukraine's right to effectively defend its territory," Kostenko added.

It should be noted that the President's website does not currently have the relevant decree.