Since beginning of day, there have been 56 clashes on front. Most of them are in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day on Sunday, June 29, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 56.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 04:00 PM, Censor.NET reports.

Enemy shelling

The invaders do not stop attacking the border settlements. The settlements of Zarichchia in the Chernihiv region; Horke, Velyka Pysarivka, Progres, Malushyne in the Sumy region were hit by enemy artillery fire.

Situation in the North

Five firefights took place in the North Slobozhansky and Kursk sectors since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy conducted four air strikes, dropping eleven guided aerial bombs, and fired 198 times at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities, including five times from multiple launch rocket systems.

Combat actions in the Kharkiv region

In the South-Slobozhansky sector, enemy units made three attacks on the positions of our troops near Vovchansk, and one firefight is still ongoing. Enemy aircraft attacked Sinelnykove and Vilkhuvatka with KABs, and attacked Vovchansky Khutory and Okhrimivka with NARs.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy twice stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

Combat in the East

In the Lyman sector, the aggressor attacked ten times today in the vicinity of Kopanky, Nadiya, Ridkodub, Torske in Serebryansky forestry, and in the direction of Novosergiyivka, Serednye, Shandryholove. Four firefights are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy tried to advance twice near Serebryanka and Vyymka, and one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attempts to advance in the area of Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions four times in the areas of Dachne, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attacked our troops' positions 17 times in the areas of Razine, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Udachne, Promin, Lysivka, Oleksiivka, and in the directions of Volodymyrivka and Novopavlivka. Fighting continues in two locations. Muravka and Novopavlivka came under air strikes.

In the Novopavlivka sector, our troops repelled two enemy attacks near Myrne and Rivne. The fighting continues.

Other sectors.

In the Huliaipillia sector, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Kamianske three times during the day, and one firefight is ongoing. Prymorske came under attack by the invaders' aircraft.

Five firefights took place in the Prydniprovsky sector during the day, two of which are still ongoing.

