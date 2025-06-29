170 clashes on front in 11 directions per day - General Staff. MAP

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupants, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. A total of 170 firefights were recorded over the past day.

Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 65 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 113 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,826 attacks, including 96 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,004 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out air strikes in the areas of populated localities, including Vilkhuvatka and Pidlyman in Kharkiv region; Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region; Berezove in the Dnipropetrovsk region; Zaliznychne, Bilohirya, Orikhiv, Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit an area where personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, a UAV control center, and seven enemy artillery pieces.

Combat actions

There were 22 combat engagements in the North Slobozhansky and Kursk sectors yesterday. The enemy carried out 13 air strikes, dropped 30 guided bombs, and fired 373 times, including 16 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South-Slobozhansky sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops 12 times in the areas near Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Stroyivka, and in the direction of Kutkivka.

Nine attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Our troops repelled the enemy's assault in the areas near Holubivka, Stepova, Novoselivka, and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 19 times, trying to break into our defense in the areas of Nadiya, Novoyehorivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, Hrekivka, Torske, and towards Serebrianka and Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk sector, our troops stopped 11 enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, Verkhnekamianske, and in the direction of Vyymka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked four times in the area of Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out nine attacks in the areas of Kurdiumivka, Toretsk, Leonidivka, and towards Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 56 aggressor's attacks in the areas of Popov Yar, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Kopteve, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Horikhove, and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy conducted 20 attacks in the areas of Yalta, Zaporizhzhia, Dniproenergia, Vesele, Novosilka, and Shevchenko.

In the Huliaipillia sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two attacks by enemy troops near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupation forces tried to storm the positions of the Defense Forces once near the village of Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the invaders did not conduct any offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1220 casualties over the last day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized six tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, 24 artillery systems, 147 operational and tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, and 93 units of occupants' vehicles.