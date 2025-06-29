Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since start of war are approximately 1,018,940 personnel (+1,220 per day), 10,976 tanks, 29,689 artillery systems, and 22,915 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 1,018,940 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 29.06.25 are approximately
personnel - about 1018940 (+1220) people
tanks - 10976 (+6) units
armoured combat vehicles - 22915 (+7) units
artillery systems - 29689 (+24) units
MLRS - 1425 (+0) units
air defence systems - 1189 (+0) units
aircraft - 420 (+0) units
helicopters - 337 (+0) units
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 42624 (+147)
cruise missiles - 3394 (+0)
ships / boats - 28 (+0) units
submarines - 1 (+0) unit
motor vehicles and tankers - 53508 (+93) units
special equipment - 3921 (+0)
"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.
