Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since start of war are approximately 1,018,940 personnel (+1,220 per day), 10,976 tanks, 29,689 artillery systems, and 22,915 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 1,018,940 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 29.06.25 are approximately

personnel - about 1018940 (+1220) people

tanks - 10976 (+6) units

armoured combat vehicles - 22915 (+7) units

artillery systems - 29689 (+24) units

MLRS - 1425 (+0) units

air defence systems - 1189 (+0) units

aircraft - 420 (+0) units

helicopters - 337 (+0) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 42624 (+147)

cruise missiles - 3394 (+0)

ships / boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) unit

motor vehicles and tankers - 53508 (+93) units

special equipment - 3921 (+0)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.