Ukrainian defenders captured seven Russian invaders in Toretsk direction. VIDEO
At the Toretsk direction in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian defenders replenished the exchange fund with 7 Russian invaders from the 132nd Horlivka motorised rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
