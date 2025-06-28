ENG
Ukrainian defenders captured seven Russian invaders in Toretsk direction. VIDEO

At the Toretsk direction in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian defenders replenished the exchange fund with 7 Russian invaders from the 132nd Horlivka motorised rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

