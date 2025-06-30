ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11585 visitors online
News Situation at front
1 790 0

National Guard troops eliminated entire platoon of Russians, destroyed cannons and fuel and lubricants depot belonging to occupiers. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartiia" destroyed an entire platoon of Russians, cannons and a fuel and lubricants depot of the occupiers in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported on the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

Watch more: Our aerial reconnaissance men showed what buffer zone in Sumy region looks like: scattered corpses of occupiers. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9518) elimination (5402) National Guard (542) Kharkivska region (738)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 