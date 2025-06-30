National Guard troops eliminated entire platoon of Russians, destroyed cannons and fuel and lubricants depot belonging to occupiers. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartiia" destroyed an entire platoon of Russians, cannons and a fuel and lubricants depot of the occupiers in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported on the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

