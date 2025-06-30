Our aerial reconnaissance men showed what buffer zone in Sumy region looks like: scattered corpses of occupiers. VIDEO

Soldiers of the "UA_REG TEAM" unit of the Special Operations Forces showed what the buffer zone looks like in Sumy region: the eliminated occupiers are lying in the middle of the field.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.

