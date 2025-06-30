1 363 0
Fighters of 5th SAB destroyed armoured vehicles and quad bike on which Russians were trying to escape in Kramatorsk direction. VIDEO
In the Kramatorsk sector, soldiers of the 5th separate assault brigade of the Kyiv brigade destroyed armoured vehicles, an ATV on which the occupiers were trying to escape and a group of infantry using FPV drones.
This was reported on the brigade's page, Censor.NET informs.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password