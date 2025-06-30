ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11836 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
1 363 0

Fighters of 5th SAB destroyed armoured vehicles and quad bike on which Russians were trying to escape in Kramatorsk direction. VIDEO

In the Kramatorsk sector, soldiers of the 5th separate assault brigade of the Kyiv brigade destroyed armoured vehicles, an ATV on which the occupiers were trying to escape and a group of infantry using FPV drones.

This was reported on the brigade's page, Censor.NET informs.

Watch more: Fighters of 5th SAB destroyed Russian Nona SPG, gun, enemy infantry in hideout and ammunition. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9518) liquidation (2538) 5 SAB (100)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 