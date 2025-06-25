ENG
Fighters of 5th SAB destroyed Russian Nona SPG, gun, enemy infantry in hideout and ammunition. VIDEO

In the Kramatorsk direction, soldiers of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade (SAB) destroyed a Russian "Nona" self-propelled gun (SPG) using FPV drones.

This was reported on the brigade’s page, Censor.NET informs.

They also destroyed a gun, enemy infantry in hideout, and an enemy ammunition.

Russian Army (9505) liquidation (2536) 5 SAB (100)
