Fighters of 5th SAB destroyed Russian Nona SPG, gun, enemy infantry in hideout and ammunition. VIDEO

In the Kramatorsk direction, soldiers of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade (SAB) destroyed a Russian "Nona" self-propelled gun (SPG) using FPV drones.

This was reported on the brigade’s page, Censor.NET informs.

They also destroyed a gun, enemy infantry in hideout, and an enemy ammunition.

