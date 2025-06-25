1 896 1
Fighters of 5th SAB destroyed Russian Nona SPG, gun, enemy infantry in hideout and ammunition. VIDEO
In the Kramatorsk direction, soldiers of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade (SAB) destroyed a Russian "Nona" self-propelled gun (SPG) using FPV drones.
This was reported on the brigade’s page, Censor.NET informs.
They also destroyed a gun, enemy infantry in hideout, and an enemy ammunition.
